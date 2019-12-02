Arjun Kapoor Praises Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Upon Receiving Her Book

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen recently launched her book I’ve Never Been (UN)Happier and sent a copy with a note to her friend Arjun Kapoor. The latter took to his social media to praise the budding author and wished her all the best.

In his Instagram story, Arjun took a snap of the book and wrote a note placed its side. His caption read, “Thank you for your kind words. It truly makes me happy and proud knowing you have turned something everyone thought was a weakness into your biggest strength and dares to share when the most would shy away thinking what the world would think and say. Big love and all the best with everything.” He ended the note with a side caption for Alia that read, "Your sister is a biggish star."

Shaheen, who is also a screen writer, had been diagnosed with depression at the age of 18. In her memoir, she has talked about her daily experience, her personal tell-all about dealing with the ‘most critically misinterpreted mental illnesses in the twenty-first century.'

Shaheen in her note to Arjun wrote, “Dearest Arjun, You are a kind, gentle and wise soul- In all our interactions I’m always left with a feeling of positivism. Through all ups and downs you always spread light. It’s what I aspire to become as well. My first book is a small attempt at that. I hope you like it.”

Earlier, while discussing the book at an event in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt broke down while talking about her sister's battle with depression.

