Arjun Kapoor Protects Girlfriend Malaika Arora From Getting Mobbed At Mumbai Airport, Watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora returned from their romantic holiday in Paris in the wee hours of Thursday. The couple oozed power as they walked out of the Mumbai airport together. While the paparazzi were busy photographing them, a few fans attempted to take pictures with Malaika. The crowd rushed towards her but before they could mob her, Arjun helped tackle the crowd.

He safeguarded Malaika and ensured the couple safely left the airport. For their flight, Malaika was seen wearing a chic jacket with a matching pair of pants. She styled it with a tube top. On the other hand, Arjun was seen wearing a casual tee with a pair of pants.

Malaika and Arjun were in Paris to celebrate Arjun’s birthday. The actor celebrated his 37 on June 26. On the occasion, the couple had a number of things planned. This includes having a brunch together and stepping out for a date. Besides spending time together on his birthday, Arjun and Malaika also revealed they spent a day exploring the city. Arjun also teased Malaika’s photography skills and also poked fun at her for stealing his hoodie during the trip.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now. The couple made their relationship official in 2019 when they stepped out together at the screening of India’s Most Wanted. The couple often posts pictures and videos of each other, showering each other with love.

Earlier this year, rumours went wild suggesting that the couple had parted ways. However, Arjun swiftly shut the rumours down with a post on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Malaika, Arjun wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all”.

On the work front, Arjun is preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Ek Villain 2. The actor has been sharing posters to tease the film.

