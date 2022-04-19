Arjun Kapoor Pulls Janhvi Kapoor’s Ponytail In This Super Adorable Unseen Childhood Picture

If you are a movie buff then you must be aware that filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s Instagram timeline is a great trip down the memory lane, especially for the ones who have missed the 90s Bollywood. The Instagram timeline of the filmmaker is flooded with throwback pictures of behind-the-shots of his films, memorable moments with his late wife and veteran actress Sridevi, and fun-filled childhood pictures of his children.

Now, adding to the bandwagon, Boney Kapoor on Tuesday dropped yet another childhood picture of his kids. This time, the heartening throwback picture featured Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. In the super adorable picture, the brother and sister looked the cutest. While little Janhvi can be seen striking a pose for the camera with folded hands, her elder brother Arjun is playfully pulling her ponytail.

In the caption of the picture, Boney Kapoor revealed that the snap was taken during the shoot of his 2003 movie Khushi, which featured Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Arjun and Janhvi in a playful mood in Burlington (Vermont, USA) during the shooting of our film Khushi,” the filmmaker wrote.

Needless to say, the lovely picture became an instant hit on the internet. Not only did netizens shower their love on the picture, but it also garnered the attention of the rest of the Kapoor family. Boney Kapoor’s younger brother Sanjay Kapoor and his daughter Shanaya Kapoor were quick to acknowledge the photograph and drop heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, one of the social media users commented, “Amazing. Never knew that Arjun ever shared some childhood moments with Janhvi.” Another fan wrote, “Chotu jaanu is too cute.’ A third user wrote, “Didn’t know they had a bond back then.”

For those who don’t know, Arjun and his younger sister Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage with the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor are his daughters from his second wife, and late actress Sridevi.

Meanwhile, on their work front, Arjun was last seen in the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandes. Soon the actor will be seen in Ek Villain Returns, wherein he will share the screen space with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. Janhvi, on the other hand, has Good Luck Jerry and Mili in the pipeline.

Tags: Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor

