Arjun Kapoor Reaches Anil Kapoor's House From Airport; See Pictures
Following Sridevi's death, actor Arjun Kapoor joins the mourners gathered at Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor arrives at his uncle's residence (All images courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Following the death of Sridevi, actor Arjun Kapoor has arrived from the airport, at the house of his uncle Anil Kapoor, where a crowd of mourners has already collected. Since the sudden and tragic news of Sridevi's demise, crowds of fans have gathered to pay their respects outside the apartment complex which she shared with husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters, as well as the home of Anil Kapoor.
Arjun Kapoor at the Airport
Arjun Kapoor arrives at his uncle's residence
Regarded India's first female superstar, the 54-year old actor succumbed to a surprise but massive cardiac arrest in Dubai late on Saturday night, where she was attending the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah. Her body is being flown back via a private jet to Mumbai, and will arrive later this evening.
