Arjun Kapoor Recalls Being A “Terrible Assistant” Director For Kal Ho Naa Ho

Before Arjun Kapoor started his acting career in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade in 2012, he had assisted director Nikkhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho sets in 2003 and Salaam-e-Ishq in 2007. During a chat on Sunday, he recalled that he was a “terrible” assistant director initially. He made the statement during a clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club that was moderated by Janice Sequeira and Aniruddha Guha. During the session, he also admitted to being “privileged” when he took the baby steps in the Hindi cinema and felt that being an assistant director would be an easy job.

Arjun recalled that before becoming the assistant director, he gave editing a shot and cut trailers for ‘Shakti: The Power’ that was produced by his father Boney Kapoor, however, since it was his home production, he didn’t feel as much pressure.

When the actor started working, he realised that he was “horrible” at the job of assistant director. He remembered that he “used to walk in after Nikkhil” and take more than “four hours” to complete a task that could have been “done in 15 minutes” since he used to sleep on the set of the film. He admitted despite loving the “process” of filmmaking, he was not good on the “set”.

However, since Arjun had the “security” to “make mistakes and learn along the way” without having huge “consequences”, he got better at the job when he assisted Nikkhil again on Salaam-e-Ishq, he said. During the process, he “realised” that he wanted to make movies in “some capacity or the other”.

The star was last seen as an actor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Now, he is waiting for the release of Pavan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police in which he will feature alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The horror-comedy is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Meanwhile, he has also started the shooting for Ek Villain 2.

