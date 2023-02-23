Arjun Kapoor Receives Malaika Arora At The Airport, Netizens Call Him 'Boyfriend Material'

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might be trolled for their age difference but they are one of the few couples who always set relationship goals for their fans and followers. The couple never shies away from publicly appearing together and expressing their love openly on social media. Last night, Arjun showed another example of being a caring partner by receiving Malaika at the airport. The actress was clicked exiting the Mumbai airport last night, while Arjun was waiting for her in the car.

She looked chic in a white t-shirt and jeans paired with a trench coat. Malaika choose a pair of glasses to accessorize her outfit and went for white sneakers. Arjun, on the other hand, was already waiting in the car for her.

Take a look at the photos and the video:

Netizens took to the comment section to praise Arjun. One user wrote, “No doubt Arjun is bf material" while another comment read, “They should pick a wedding date"

Recently, on Valentine’s Day, Arjun took to Instagram to drop an unseen romantic photo with his lady love, Malaika. In the polaroid photo, Arjun can be seen hugging Malaika from behind, while the actress keeps her arm on him. They both are twinning in blue in the adorable photo. The couple is all smiles in the cute snap! Sharing the picture, Arjun left a heart-shaped emoji instead of a caption. Take a look:

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The two tied the knot in the year 1998 but parted ways in March 2016 after 18 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen in her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the film Kuttey. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.

