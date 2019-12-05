Arjun Kapoor Responds to Panipat Trolling, Says It's a Business of Convenience for Them

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Panipat: The Great Betrayal. The epic war drama, based on the third battle of Panipat between the Marathas and Afghan ruler Ahmed Shah Abdali, has been directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

While Arjun plays the role of Maratha Peshwa Sadashiv Rao, Sanjay Dutt is playing Ahmed Shah. The film also stars Kriti Sanon as Sadashiv Rao's wife Parvati Bai.

Ever since the trailer released, fans have been waiting to see the historical event unfold on the silver screen. However, the film has also been subjected to social media trolling after people compared the film to Bajirao Mastaani and Padmaavat.

Many trolled Arjun about his performance. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun responded to the trolling. "I love memes. I am the first person who laughs at myself. I have done a roast, so one can imagine what I can do when it comes to being easy on yourself. My only thing is that when everyone wants to be sensitive about certain things that we have represented, nobody is being sensitive about the part that we are talking about martyrs who have laid their lives for the country," he said.

"I haven't seen anyone make a meme on Subhash Chandra Bose or Shahid Bhagat Singh. But memes are being created on Sadashiv Rao and no one is saying anything. That means it is a business of convenience for them. You make fun of Arjun Kapoor, I am okay with it because that happens to the best of us. Even Virat Kohli gets trolled despite consistency. I can take it. So, I want to give them a jadoo ki jhappi," the actor added.

The film also stars Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kohlapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor anf Nawab Shah in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

