Arjun Kapoor Reveals Why Naseeruddin Shah Hugged Him On First Shooting Day of Kuttey

Actor Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming release, Kuttey. The actioner which is loaded with dark humour will see him playing a cop. For the unversed, Arjun’s portrayal of a cop in the gritty thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar won him wide critical acclaim. And during the shoot of Kuttey where he shared screen space with veteran actor and thespian Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun says that Shah showered heaps of praises on him for his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Talking about it, Arjun says, “So, I’ve already worked with Naseer bhai in Finding Fanny (2014) and I had a very nice time. I learned so much from him, spent a lot of quality time with him. In Kuttey, he and I share screen space again and on the first day that he came on set, it was a night shoot. And he’s somebody who you don’t really go out and talk about your work. I’m so much junior to him. It was really, really nice that he came on set, he hugged me and he said, ‘I saw Dibakar’s film and you were fantastic in it.’”

A grateful Arjun further adds, “For me, just the fact that he had taken out time to see one of my films, whether it was for Dibakar’s (Banerjee; filmmaker) sake or my sake or for Parineeti’s (Chopra; actor) sake… just the fact that he saw it, he appreciated it and he was so vocal about it [meant a lot]. I don’t think somebody like Naseeruddin Shah is very easy to please when it comes to work as an actor. So, I hold this compliment and I hold that moment very close to my heart.”

Arjun also shares that he received a positive feedback about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar from another veteran performer, Kumud Mishra, who is also a part of Kuttey. “And not only that, I had Kumud Sir standing next to me. So, to have Kumud sir, add value to that by saying yes and that he also loved the film and thoroughly enjoyed it and thinking that my dialect was absolutely bang on gave me so much of warmth and confidence stepping into Kuttey and shooting with Naseer bhai and Kumud sir at that point,” says the 37-year-old.

Kuttey also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan. The film is directed by debutante Asmaan Bhardwaj and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The music for Kuttey is scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by veteran writer and lyricist Gulzar. It is all set to release on January 13, 2023.​

Read all the Latest Movies News here