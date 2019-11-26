Arjun Kapoor Reveals YRF will Announce Release Date of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Post Mardaani 2

Actor Arjun Kapoor said his film with Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, will have a release date once Yash Raj Films' Mardaani 2 opens in theatres. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars Arjun along with Parineeti Chopra. There has been speculation about the film's release date.

When asked about its status, Arjun said in an interview, "It will release after Panipat. Yash Raj will give you a release date, I think they are waiting for Mardaani 2 to release and then they'll announce the release date."

There were reports that the film will have a direct to digital release. When asked about that, Arjun quipped, "If you've met Adi (Aditya Chopra) and he has told you that then!"

Arjun will be next seen in Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. He will be playing Sadashivrao Bhau, the Maratha warrior who led the Third Battle of Panipat. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, who will be playing Ahmed Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon, who plays Sadashivrao Bhau's wife Parvati Bai. The historical-drama is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019. It will clash with Mudassar Aziz's Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Apart from this, Arjun has also signed an untitled, cross-border love story with Rakul Preet Singh. The film, which recently went on floors, is being directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair. It marks the fourteenth film of Arjun Kapoor and will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.