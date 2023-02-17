Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s highly anticipated comedy-thriller Shehzada released on theatres today. Ahead of the same, the makers recently held a special screening of the film for the BTown fraternity. Arjun Kapoor who also attended the screening has now reviewed the film and sent in his best wishes to the team.

Sharing an Instagram story, Arjun wrote, “Had a blast watching Shehzada..full pasia vasool”. The actor then put greeb check boxes on ‘Songs, Comedy, Action, Emotion, Drama’ and added, “Sab kuch to make our audiences clap, whistle and smile”. On a closing note he added, “Congratulations on this wholesome family entertainer”.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal. The film is an official remake of the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

Shehzada also marks Kartik Aaryan’s outing as a co-producer for the film. Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the actor shared that he returned his remuneration for the film. “Earlier I was not a producer for the film. I had taken my fees and remuneration but then there was some crisis that was happening and because the film was going through a crisis, they needed somebody to step up so I asked the producer that I will give up my money for the film and that’s how this whole this whole production thing and me becoming a co-producer."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. This would mark Kartik and Kiara’s second film after their hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in the pipeline.

Speaking of Arjun Kapoor, he was last seen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Radhika Mandan. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.

