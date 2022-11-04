Arjun Kapoor Reviews Mili, Shares Rare Childhood Pic With Janhvi Kapoor While Calling Her 'Brilliant'

Arjun Kapoor shared a glorious review of Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release, Mili. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the survival thriller film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen and released on Friday, November 4. Taking to Instagram, Arjun treated fans to a rare childhood picture with Janhvi and a recent picture along with his review.

In the childhood picture, a teenage Arjun was seen pulling a young Janhvi’s hair while they appeared to be on a vacation. Sharing the picture, Arjun revealed that he was impressed with Janhvi’s performance in Mili and he is proud of her growth as an actor.

“You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal… And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!! You are brilliant in #Mili – what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots!” he said in the caption. Janhvi took to the comments section and wrote, “Love you.”

A star-studded screening of Mili was held in Mumbai on Thursday, November 3. The premiere was attended by several big names in the industry, including veteran actress Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others. Sunny Kaushal was seen posing with his parents, and brother Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, the film has got mixed reviews from critics. News18’s review of the film reads: “The story of the film looks a little stretched. Anybody who has watched the trailer will enter the movie hall waiting for Mili to get stuck in a freezer and watch the events that follow. However, a good amount of time has been spent to present the father-daughter bond. Even though it has been beautifully done but it takes you away from the actual plot, wondering when will the thriller actually begin!”

