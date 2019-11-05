Take the pledge to vote

Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Lock Horns in the Battlefield in Panipat Trailer

The look of Arjun Kapoor in the trailer has a strong resemblance to Ranveer Singh from Bajirao Mastani.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
The much-awaited trailer of Panipat, starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in lead roles has been launched on Tuesday, November 5. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the period drama is based on the third battle of Panipat.

The high-octane trailer opens at a war field with warriors all lined up shouting "Har Har Mahadev". Arjun Kapoor is seen essaying the role of a Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Kriti Sanon is playing the role of his wife - Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt is seen as a strong warrior playing the character of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

In the trailer Kriti Sanon's voice can be heard in the background, introducing the Maratha warriors saying in Hindi, "Marathas are those warriors of India for whom their duty and religion is bravery." The first one minute shows the bravery of Arjun Kapoor as a Maratha warrior, slaying enemies with his sword as well as and his chemistry with Kriti Sanon.

Later, the character of Sanjay Dutt is introduced, whose sole motive is to defeat Sadashiv Rao Bhau. He is heard saying in Hindi, "We will wipe out the Marathas."

The 3-minute-14-second trailer also shows Kriti taking to the battle field and fighting the enemies.

The look of Arjun Kapoor in the trailer has a strong resemblance to Ranveer Singh from Bajirao Mastani.

Panipat is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 6. The film also stars Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Mir Sarwar, Zeenat Aman, Milind Gunaji and Kunal Kapoor.

