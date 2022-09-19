Arjun Kapoor Says 'Bilkul Opposite Hoon' After Varun Dhawan Called Him a Flirt on Koffee With Karan

When Varun Dhawan graced the Koffee With Karan couch recently with Anil Kapoor, he called Arjun Kapoor a flirt. During the rapid-fire round, Varun jokingly tagged Arjun as somebody who ‘brags the most’ and ‘flirts the most’. However, Arjun Kapoor has now dismissed the tag of a ‘flirt’ and has said that he is completely the opposite.

It all started after the Ek Villain Returns actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures revealing he is shooting for his next film in Glasgow. “Nai Film Nai Vibe #fromglasgowwithlove,” he wrote in the caption. However, Varun Dhawan took to the comments section and wrote, “Kya insaan ho aap”. To this, Arjun responded by saying, “tumhare koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main… (I am totally opposite to the description you gave of me while sipping coffee).”

For the unversed, when KJo asked Varun Dhawan about the Bollywood celebrity who flirts the most, the actor took Arjun Kapoor’s name. Following this, the filmmaker questioned, “Really? Is he sliding into people’s DMs?” to which the Bawaal actor said, “Once in a while, it’s all fine.” However, Anil Kapoor interrupted and said, “Uska break-up ho jayega.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns along with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. He will be next sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar in The LadyKillers. Besides this, he also has a Mudassar Aziz comedy in his pipeline which is tentatively titled Meri Patni Ka Remake.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in the multi-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo alongwith Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh. He will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal. In the film, he will share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor. Besides Bawaal, Varun also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline. The horror comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik.

