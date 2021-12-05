Arjun Kapoor Says 'Girlfriend Tougher Taskmaster Than Trainer' as Malaika Arora Makes Him Workout on Vacay

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are giving couple goals and travel goals simultaneously. One of the most happening couples of Bollywood, the actors are currently vacationing in the Maldives and are treating their fans and followers with pictures and videos from the island nation. However, being a vacation and feasting on mouth watery dishes doesn’t mean the fitness freak actress has forgotten her workout regime. And as per Arjun’s latest Instagram post, Malaika is tougher than even his trainer.

In the video shared by the actor, they can be seen cycling while half immersed in a pool. Malaika can be seen wearing a neon green beachwear while Arjun wears shorts. He captioned it as, “When the girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer !!!Hey @drewnealpt I’m working out on holiday at the @patinamaldives thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!! 🙄😛💪"

They have been constantly sharing their vacay pics with their Instafam. Earlier in the day, the couple was seen having morning breakfast at the beach and Malaika flaunted her body in swimwear.

On Saturday morning, Malaika Arora shared pictures of herself on her Instagram stories, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun, dressed in printed swimwear. Arjun, on the other hand, shared videos of him and Malaika cycling on the beach. In an attempt to mock Malaika, who is a fitness enthusiast and an undisputed yoga queen, Arjun captioned one of the videos, “Cycling isn’t her expertise. Is it?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora is currently on the judges’ panel for the second season of India’s Best Dancer. She was previously a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Next, he will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

