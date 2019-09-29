Arjun Kapoor Says He Let Go of Kabir Singh Role to 'Avoid Ego Tussle with Anybody'

In a country like India, which has a huge flow of acting talent, overlaps are not unusual. While such overlaps often lead to conflicts, sometimes they do not. Arjun Kapoor recently revealed that he was the first choice of Kabir Singh's producers to play the titular character.

Speaking at the 10th Jagran Film Festival, Arjun revealed that the producers were keeping him in mind while acquiring the rights of the film but director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had Shahid Kapoor in mind who he spoke to before Arjun could be approached. He said, "It did not reach that stage where I could choose or not. When the rights were being acquired by Ashwin and Murad, who made Mubarakan, they acquired keeping me in mind. Sandeep Vanga, the director, had met Shahid and he had seen the film before and they decided to do the film together."

Arjun lauded Shahid's performance as well as Kabir Singh's box office collection. One of the reasons he stated for not competing with Shahid for the film was that he was Sandeep Vanga's choice who had directed the original Arjun Reddy.

He said, "Sandeep is the director of the film and he had a clearer vision of the film and without him, the film wouldn't have been what it is now. Fundamentally, films chose actors and directors but in this case, the intent was right from our side and we couldn't combine it. The film needed Sandeep Vanga. There is a madness to that film, there is inherent energy. It is a simple story but there was madness to the treatment. He (Sandeep) had already committed and he wanted to stick to his words and I respect that. I did not want my producers sitting around with the rights of the film and not making it out of me being in an ego tussle with anybody."

Looks like Arjun's choice of not getting into an ego tussle saved him from all the controversies the film has had to face.

