Arjun Kapoor Says He Wants to Produce Films in Future: I Want to Have a 360-Degree Perspective on Filmmaking

Arjun Kapoor is riding high on positive reviews he garnered for his performance in Ek Villian Returns. Not only that, the Ishaqzaade actor has got quite a number of projects lined up ahead of him. After wrapping up Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, Arjun Kapoor is also looking forward to his next film with Bhumi Pednekar titled Lady Killer. In a recent media interaction, the 2 states actor shared that now desires to make his segue in producing films especially since he hails from a family of producers.

During an interaction with ETimes, he expressed that he wants to have a bird’s eye view of all aspects of film-making. He stated, “Of course, production is on my mind. I am a producer at heart. Most actors are director’s actors, but I am also a producer’s actor and that gives me an edge and adds value for people who work with me. I am somebody who wants to produce and direct. I want to have a 360-degree perspective on filmmaking, including shows and limited series. But it will happen with time; there is no reason to be in a hurry right now. I have to focus on my craft first. It’s great to multitask, but at the end of the day, I think I owe it to my ticket-buying audience to work hard and stay focussed.”

Although, production is not something that the actor is looking into as of now. Before venturing into it, he wants to prove himself as an actor with all his upcoming projects. Arjun shared, “I am grateful for the opportunities that I am getting and hope to deliver something fantastic in the next films that I do. And then, of course, when I streamline that aspect of my life, I think it would be the right time to divert some attention to building my production and direction thought process. So, it’s there. I will never say one, two or three years, it could happen anytime. But it’s not something I am intensely looking at right now.”

When the actor was asked whether he would also like to test the waters of OTT platforms, divulged, “I don’t want to jump to the bandwagon without having clarity about what I am looking for. The kind of films I was doing on the big screen, I don’t want to do the same kind of stuff on OTT. There was some ambiguity last year for me, but now, I am a little clearer. Film or series, I think I have put the word out there. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar doing well on OTT is a sure shot indicator that there is a lot of validation to be had from that audience.”

Before starring opposite Bhumi Pednekar in The LadyKillers, Arjun Kapoor has another exciting project under his belt, a Mudassar Aziz comedy tentatively titled Meri Patni Ka Remake. For the same, the actors have reached London and kicked off their shoot on Monday.

