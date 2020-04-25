MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor Says He's Baburao From Hera Pheri During Quarantine, Shares Hilarious Videos

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share snippets from the film with quirky lockdown captions.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
Killing boredom amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities are taking to social media and exploring their quirky sides. Actor Arjun Kapoor says he's Baburao, Paresh Rawal's character in the Hera Pheri franchise.

The actor took to social media to share snippets from the film with quirky lockdown captions over them and wrote, "Baburao (Me) during Quarantine."

He also channelled the "Yawny Bravo" in him.

After transforming into a corn using a filter of a corn, Arjun took to Instagram Stories and shared a video where he constantly yawns.

"They call me Yawny Bravo," Arjun wrote by giving a funny twist to the cartoon character Johnny Bravo.

Lockdown diaries: Arjun Kapoor in and as 'Yawny Bravo' in new video.

Recently, Arjun helped raising funds for the families of 300 daily wage earners by going on a virtual date. The actor's virtual date happened through his sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families in question for a month.

Earlier, the actor has pledged to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

On the acting front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.

(with inputs from IANS)

