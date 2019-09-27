Arjun Kapoor Says It is the Best Time to Create Content Thanks to Digital Platform
Arjun Kapoor has started a new series called Arjun Recommends where he talks about his favourite films.
Image: Instagram
From originals like Sacred Games and Made in Heaven making it big to previously shelved movies getting their releases on OTT platforms, digital content is looking at a bright future. Many Bollywood actors have joined the digital bandwagon, and the latest to do so is Arjun Kapoor.
Kapoor has started his own web series called Arjun Recommends where he recommends his favourite movies to his fans. In a recent interview, he opened up about how digital content does not have to face the pressure of a theatrical release.
“It’s the best possible time for content creators. Film-makers don’t need to worry about finding audiences because digital platforms are looking out for brilliant content to showcase. Filmmakers don’t need to feel the pressure that they would have to creatively compromise. They can cast people who fit their vision and tell the story that they want to tell,” he told ANI.
The actor also said the prospects opened up because of the flexibility of digital content is exciting. “This is all thanks to the digital boom and the constant expansion of the medium. Now, there is no pressure that your film needs to survive the test of theatres. You can build on an idea and make it into a series or a mini-series. Content is being tailor-made for platforms, audience profiles and it’s exciting,” said Arjun.
The Ishaqzade star has a strong 10.6 million followers on Instagram which let his digital property Arjun Recommends reach out to millions of his fans.
Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Panipat. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.
