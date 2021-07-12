Arjun Kapoor Says 'It Sounds Strange' When Janhvi Kapoor Calls Him 'Bhaiya'

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his bond with his half-sisters, actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun and Janhvi have shared a strong bond since the untimely demise of veteran actress Sridevi.

Arjun who joined the Clubhouse app for a session with The Bollywood Film Club, gave an insight to their bond. He said that he is still adjusting to her calling him ‘Bhaiya’ or elder brother. He said, . “It sounds very strange. Anshula calls me ‘bhai’ in a very different manner. And now this ‘Arjun bhaiya’ is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that it sounds like very new to me."

He further said, “I have never asked her to call me by any specific name. It comes to them very naturally.”

He had previously also talked about their bond in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. He said that they aren’t a perfect family and he would not like to sell the lie that they are. He said that they are two different families trying to merge and co-exist with one another. Arjun said that they have an amazing time when they are together but they are not one single unit. He added that they are not perfect and still trying to figure their bond out.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Bhoot Police, with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is being directed by Pawan Kripalani. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara.

