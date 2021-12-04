CHANGE LANGUAGE
Arjun Kapoor Secretly Films Malaika Arora Cycling on Beach; Actress Basks in Maldivian Sun; See Pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently holidaying in Maldives.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have taken a quick break from their work schedules for a vacation in the Maldives.

Entertainment Bureau

Malaika Arora is currently vacationing in the Maldives and she is not alone. Malaika’s boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor is accompanying her to the exotic location. The Bollywood couple has been treating their Instafam with stunning pictures and videos from their getaway.

On Saturday morning, Malaika Arora shared pictures of herself on her Instagram stories, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun, dressed in printed swimwear. Arjun, on the other hand, shared videos of him and Malaika cycling on the beach. In an attempt to mock Malaika, who is a fitness enthusiast and an undisputed yoga queen, Arjun captioned one of the videos, “Cycling isn’t her expertise. Is it?"

See the pictures shared by Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora here:

Malaika and Arjun are the most talked-about couple of Bollywood. They often create a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan.

During Diwali, the couple was clicked walking hand in hand to Anil Kapoor’s house party. Arjun also shared an unseen photo of the couple from the bash wherein they were caught in a candid moment.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently on the judges’ panel for the second season of India’s Best Dancer. She was previously a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Next, he will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

first published:December 04, 2021, 13:39 IST