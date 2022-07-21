Arjun Kapoor Sells His 19th Floor Bandra House For Whopping Rs 16 Crore: Report

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has reportedly sold his Bandra house. A new report claims that the actor signed off his house for a whopping Rs 16 crore. The house is said to be located on the 19th floor of the 81 Aureate building on KC Karg.

According to Hindustan Times, Arjun’s girlfriend actress Malaika Arora also has a flat in the same building. The publication revealed that the sale document was registered on May 19, as documents by Indextap.com. It is said that the document was signed by his sister Anshula Kapoor. The stamp duty for the registration cost Rs 96 lakhs. The new owner is identified as Shankar Bhoir and Satyen Bhoir. The property also gives access to three parking spots.

While the property is now sold, the house isn’t Arjun’s primary residency. He lives in Raheja Orchid at JVPD scheme in Juhu.

Arjun is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. He stars with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in the film. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri. It is a sequel to Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The upcoming film is all set for its theatrical release on July 29.

The film’s trailer was released last month. The gripping trailer picked up from where it ended eight years ago when the serial killer (Rakesh Mahadkar) was essayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The narrator talks about a serial killer (John Abraham) who kills the girls ditching one-sided lovers.

The two-minute-forty-two-second trailer showed a love story between Disha and John and we also see Tara and Arjun’s booming relationship. However, things turn upside down when Arjun finds out about John killing the girls making them clash. We also see a heartbroken Arjun as he gets ditched by Tara. It will be exciting to be seen who wins the fight as there are blurred lines between who is a messiah for one-sided lovers and who is the real villain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.