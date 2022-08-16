Arjun Kapoor Sends 'Healthy Pizza' to Fitness Freak GF Malaika Arora; She Writes 'Thanks'

Arjun Kapoor has never shied away from declaring his love for his girlfriend Malaika Arora, and the duo seems pretty much in love. Arjun has, on many occasions, explained how Malaika has influenced him in positive ways. The actors never shy away from posting mushy pictures and videos with each other on social media. Recently, Arjun Kapoor delighted Malaika with a tasty pizza, which the latter shared about on her Instagram stories. Sharing the glimpse, she wrote, “When pizza tastes this good and is healthy, I can guff everyday. Thanks @akshayarora3 @arjunkapoor.” Arjun reposted it on his Instagram story and wrote “PIZZA PARTY” along with a heart.

Malaika is an active fitness enthusiast and can be seen regularly posting about practising yoga and advocating Ayurveda on her Instagram. So, she made sure her pizza snacking didn’t hinder her fitness regime and thanked Arjun for the healthy pizza he brought for her.

The duo post sweet photos with each other from time to time on their social media handles. Earlier, Arjun fondly called Malaika a shopaholic and the two looked their stylish best with each other in this selfie.

Malaika too shared a post about their relationship, as she gave a throwback to her trip to Paris with Arjun. She captioned it, “This weather is so romantic. #throwback to Banta hai. I love Paris @arjunkapoor”.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as part of the jury in India’s Best Dancer Season 2 along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Season 1 of the dance reality show saw the same set of judges.

Arjun Kapoor on the other hand was last seen on the silver screen on 29 July 2022, as a lead in the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. He will be next seen in the films Kuttey and The Lady Killer.

