Arjun Kapoor Is Bowled Over SRK, Nagarjuna In Brahmastra; Calls Alia-Ranbir His Fav Actors

Arjun Kapoor followed Hrithik Roshan’s footsteps and gave Brahmastra a glorious review. The actor, who watched the film on Friday, took to his Instagram Stories and wrote an in-depth review of Brahmastra, praising not only Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor but also the supporting cast, including Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan.

“An adventure for the big screen…A ride like no other… Loved watching @ayan_mukerji s vision come to life… My 2 favourite actors and humans set the screen on fire (literally) @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor. From The King Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience… Credit to @karanjohar @apoorva1972 and the team at @dharmamovies for bringing this film to life… Cannot wait for part 2!!” Arjun wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor also praised the film. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “The sense of pride I felt while watching this vision come to life was truly overwhelming. It felt so good to be in a packed theatre with audiences cheering and hooting and whistling!!! The sounds of celebration and appreciation for a true labour of love. The hard work and passion and vision was magical to witness. Congratulations on creating something we can all feel proud to call a work of Indian cinema.”

Varun Dhawan also revealed that he was impressed with Brahmastra. “Congratulations team Brahmastra. Experience this only in the theatre. Truly bringing the magic of cinemas alive on the big screen. @ayan_mukerji the bgm the performances the vfx everything,” he wrote on Instagram.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva tells the tale of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with the superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘Astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also learn to push his limit. He also learns about other astras and meets other superhumans who help wade off the threat. Isha, played by Alia, doubles up as his love interest.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here