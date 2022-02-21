Arjun Kapoor Shares Aww-Dorable Video of Sister Anshula Playing With His Baby Dog; Watch

From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan, and Ajay Devgn to Shahid Kapoor, almost every celebrity in the Bollywood industry owns a pet. And another celebrity, who is a happy pet parent is the actor Arjun Kapoor. The Aurangzeb actor is a pet lover and his Instagram feed confirms that same. Daily, fans and followers get the glance of Arjun’s four-legged friend Max, through funny videos that leave us in complete awe.

Once again, the actor shared a cute video of Max on his official Instagram account. Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, “That’s just my baby dog”, which is the song being played in the background of the video. In the adorable video, Max can be seen running, playing, and fetching the colorful balls, while Arjun’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor is laughing after seeing him biting the basket in which the balls are kept. The fun and loving video, which explains a lot about the happy family, has been viewed more than 78k times and has garnered over 8k likes.

Earlier, Arjun’s beau Malaika Arora also posted a cute video in which she is celebrating her dog’s birthday. In the video, which she captioned with the hashtags, “#happybirthday #mylove #birthdayboy #casper," Malaika can be seen playing with her dog Casper on his 7th birthday and gifts him the friendly cake while asking how old he was. The two of them seem to be having a lot of fun together which will make you go aww. Watch the video here.

The duo is very active on social media and never shies away from giving their fans major couple goals. Apart from the aforementioned posts, the couple also wished each other on Valentine’s Day, by posting cute and mushy pictures together. On the work front, the Gunday actor will be seen opposite Badhaai Do actress Bhumi Pednekar in the suspense drama ‘The Lady Killer’, which will be directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh.

