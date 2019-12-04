Arjun Kapoor Shares BTS Video of Going Bald for Panipat, Girlfriend Malaika Arora Sends Heart Icon
Arjun Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video of him transforming into his look for Panipat. Girlfriend Malaika Arora commented with a heart icon on the post.
Images: Instagram
Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen essaying the role of warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau in his upcoming historical drama Panipat, took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video where the actor is seen sitting in a salon getting his head shaved, beard and moustache trimmed and even getting his eyebrows in shape to get into the role.
The transformation video shared by Arjun comes less than 48 hours before his film Panipat is set to hit the big screens on Friday, December 6. Sharing the BTS video, Arjun wrote, "I can't believe the film is about to come out... I shot this in January when we were about to begin shooting again after the new year break... it's been a journey and a half. So grateful for the chance to play Bhau... 48 hours to go..."
In the video, Arjun is seen sitting on a chair as hair stylist Aalim Hakim is shaving his hair with trimmer. To get the apt look, the stylist also placed a bowl on Arjun's head and trimmed his hair from the surrounding area.
Girlfriend Malaika Arora instantly tapped on the "heart" icon on Arjun Kapoor's BTS video and liked it within minutes after it was posted.
Since it was posted, the BTS video has received over 2 lakh 23 thousand likes and a slew of comments that called the actor's look "awesome", "nice", "dashing".
A few days ago, Arjun took to Instagram to share a video that showed his transformation for the role of the Maratha warrior.
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is based on the third battle of Panipat. The historical war film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
