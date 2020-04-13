MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Malaika Arora's Bake, Check it Out

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seem to have taken inspiration from their industry peer. While Malaika took to baking, Arjun took to posting the same on his social media.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been quite active on social media lately and regularly sharing glimpses of his indoor activities.

While at social distancing, Arjun’s ladylove, Malaika Arora has prepared a sweet dish at home. Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share an upload an image of a sumptuous cake and wrote, “Her(heart emoji).”

WhatsApp Image 2020-04-13 at 3.24.23 PM

A few days back, Arjun was seen wearing a mask, standing with a bag. From the look of the image, we felt that he was going to hit the gym.

“The new normal. Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai !!! Mumbaikars We must understand & follow the new rule !!! @my_bmc @cmomaharashtra_ @adityathackeray,” he captioned the post.



Earlier, the Panipat actor submitted a sweet video on Instagram featuring his pet doggo. He was seen cooking something in the kitchen while the pooch continues to adorably jump and peek. Along with the sweet boomerang, he wrote, “I’m sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it’s the first time he’s seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don’t lie)@aliabbaszafar @ranveersingh @priyankachopra #maximusthegunda.”


Meanwhile, the good-hearted sibling is joining to support his sister, Anshula Kapoor’s enterprise called Fankind. Arjun posted a note that reads, “That expression is me posing after @anshulakapoor took 3000 pictures to get 1 right so don’t go by it... This is your last chance to have a virtual dinner with me tomorrow night! Donations close at 12pm tomorrow. So what are you waiting

for? log on to fankind.org/arjun and help provide cash in hand for daily wage & migrant workers l who have lost their jobs and income due to the COVID-19 lockdown and cannot support their families. 100% of the donations will be used for the cause & transferred into the accounts of the daily wagers. Together we can help one an other through these difficult times."








