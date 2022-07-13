Arjun Kapoor Shares His Experience Working on Vishal Bhardwaj Son Aasmaan's Film Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor has quite a number of projects lined up ahead of him. The actor who is currently shooting for The Ladykiller and also promoting his upcoming flick ‘Ek Villian Returns’ had talked to Mid-Day about his experience while working with Vishal Bharadwaj’s son Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s debut project Kuttey. In the conversation, the actor said, “I am trying to strike a balance. That was what prompted me to sign ‘The Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’. I joke with Aasmaan, saying, ‘Baap ne Kaminey banayi, beta Kuttey bana raha hai'(Your father had made Kaminey and now the son is making Kuttey).”

However, the Ishaqzaade actor divulged that it was Aasmaan’s unique creative acumen that compelled him to sign up for the project. Although Vishal Bharadwaj’s influence may be looming large on Aasmaan’s way of storytelling, the novice director has got a style of his own. Arjun said, “When Vishalji and Aasmaan narrated the film, what drew me was that he wasn’t trying to ape his father. There is reminiscence of the learnings he has had from his dad. The father-son has overlapping qualities. Vishalji has been an involved producer.”

Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey will also feature actors like Nasseruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharma and Tabu. During the interaction, Arjun Kapoor was all praises for Vishal Bhardwaj. He said, “I was close to working with him in the past, but it didn’t work out. His energy and atmospheric storytelling is inspirational. When you are surrounded by such people, you aspire to chase quality and not just commerce. Vishalji is a great listener who allows a discussion and takes your inputs. He doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder.”

Ek Villian Returns is expected to hit the theatres on July 29. Directed by Aashiqui 2 famed Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film would see John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

