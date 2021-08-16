Arjun Kapoor Shares Motion Poster of Bhoot Police Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Trailer to Be Out on August 18

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share the motion poster of his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kripalani. The poster features him as Chiraunji and Saif Ali Khan as Vibhooti, two ghost hunter brothers. Set in an eerie atmosphere, the two actors appear in a quirky look. The trailer of the film is set to release on August 18.

Sharing the poster, Arjun wrote, “Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji. #BhootPolice trailer arriving 18th August on @disneyplushotstarvip . Stay tuned!"

As soon as Arjun dropped the clip, his fans and followers have been showing their love and excitement by commenting on his post. His beau, Malaika Arora, too, pressed the like button on his post.

Bhoot Police, also starring Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Javed Jafri in pivotal roles, was previously scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10 this year. But producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed in June that the film will open digitally. Speaking to The Times of India, Taurani mentioned that he had no option since theatres will not be opening before November 2021.

While the film has been set in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Saif and Arjun will be seen playing the role of locals while Yami and Jacqueline will be seen as outsiders.

The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021.

