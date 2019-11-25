Arjun Kapoor Shares Old Handwritten Poem For Late Mother Mona Shourie Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor wrote an extensive post on Instagram stating how he’s no hero and breaks down missing his mother often.
Remembering his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor has shared picture of a poem he had written when he was 12 years old. The actor also wrote an extensive post, writing how he’s no hero and breaks down missing his mom every time.
The handwritten poem also had a couple of his pictures, as a toddler, with his mother, who passed away just before Arjun's debut film was to release.
Found this handwritten poem of mine pardon the handwriting though... I wrote this for Mom when I was 12 years old. It’s maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved & wanted to thank her for the love she gave me. I miss her love, I’m vulnerable every morning without it. I didn’t have a choice but to accept that I wouldn’t have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair & it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost & helpless.... I’m just writing this as a son & nothing more. I wish I could hear her call me Beta one more time... I miss her all the Fucking time & it makes everything seem irrelevant more often than not... I broke 8 years back... now I wake up trying to fix myself every morning smile at life but honestly that vacuum shall never cease to exist. I don’t know why I’m venting but I guess life takes a toll on us because we are human & I confess I am no hero, I am no different it takes a toll on me too... Miss you Mom hope ur happy wherever you are... Love You the mostest...
In the poem, Arjun starts by defining who a mother is and innocently jots down the reply “I say it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father.” Arjun then goes on using similes to define his mother, calling her “More soft than a petal of flower.”
The poem ends with the actor asking his mother not to “ever get upset” because her tears are valuable and her “smile is like Rs 1,00,00,000 and much more.” Arjun's poetry has been dated 6th October, 1997, with his signature on it.
Sharing about his current feeling, the actor wrote how all about missing his mother, and feeling lost and helpless. Even after all these years, the vacuum continues to exist for him.
Mona Shourie Kapoor was the first wife of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. She passed away on March 25, 2012 due to multiple organ failure after battling with cancer and hypertension.
Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet, Tahira Kashyap among others commented on Arjun's post and extended their love.
Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Panipat, which is slated for a December 6 release.
