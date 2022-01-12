Arjun Kapoor Shares Pic With Malaika Arora To End Break-Up Reports: 'No Place For Shady Rumours'

Arjun Kapoor put an end to rumours suggesting he and Malaika Arora have broken up with a new picture on Instagram. On Wednesday, rumours did the rounds suggesting that Arjun and Malaika have broken up. The actor, reacting to the rumours, shared a black and white picture of the couple.

The picture, which seems to have been taken in a lift, has the couple posing for a mirror selfie. Arjun and Malaika were seen wearing casual outfits along with sunglasses. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all." Malaika took to the comments section and dropped a heart emoji.

Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria and Bhumi Pednekar took the comments section to share their reaction. While Athiya and Bhumi dropped heart emojis, Tara wrote, “YES! You guys."

Earlier in the day, a source told BollywoodLife that Arjun and Malaika have broken up. “It’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him," a source told the portal.

After much speculation, Arjun and Malaika had confirmed their relationship in 2019. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.