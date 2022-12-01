Arjun Kapoor Shares Posts About Karma After Fake News About Malaika Arora's Pregnancy Goes Viral

Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic post about Karma a day after news about his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora’s pregnancy went viral. The actor, on Thursday morning, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a post that said people ‘can’t get away with screwing people over.’

The post read: “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later, the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve."

On Wednesday afternoon, a report by Pinkvilla claimed that Arjun and Malaika are expecting their first child. Arjun dismissed the claims almost immediately. Arjun took to his Instagram stories and slammed Malaika’s pregnancy rumours, calling them ‘fake gossip’.

“This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical. In carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don’t date to play with our personal lives," he wrote. Malaika reposted Arjun’s stories and write, “F**king disgusting."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating since 2019. The couple often shares romantic posts about each other on social media. While they keep their relationship away from interviews, the actor on Koffee With Karan 7 revealed that marriage is not his and Malaika’s mind right now.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently gearing up for her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaiak’ which will stream on an OTT platform from December 5, 2022. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

