Arjun Kapoor Shares ROFL Video of Shirtless Varun Dhawan Calling Him Lady Killer on Latter's Birthday

Bollywood actors such as Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, among others, are known for being hilarious on social media. And on the former’s 35th birthday, the latter had the funniest wish for him. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun introduced us to Varun’s alter-ego, Guruji Varun. He shared a throwback video of the Student of the Year actor where he can be seen wishing Arjun on his birthday. He tells him a lot of things and also mentions that he is a lady killer. Varun, who can be seen shirtless in the video, jokes that the reason he is not wearing anything is that the relationship they share is quite a ‘naked’ relationship.

He also mentions that he intends to learn a lot from Arjun in terms of ‘management of the ladies’ as he is a lady killer. Interestingly, the title of Arjun’s next film is Lady Killer. Sharing the video, he said that Varun has been side-hustling as a fortune-teller for the industry for a while now.

His note for his dear friend read, “Yeh Aadmi purush hi nahi maha purush hai… not a lot of u know this but Varun has been side-hustling as a fortune-teller for the industry a while now. So, on his birthday today, it is my pleasure to reveal his alter ego, Guruji Varun. You are the astrologer I need in my life Guruji You predicted me being a #Ladykiller in !!! Now, everyone can see your skill and give you credit, exactly what you expect from everyone all time time, anyway. @varundvn aka Guruji #throwback #gurujikabdayhai.”

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will spend his birthday working as the actor has a series of projects lined up. He will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon in the film Bhediya and will be seen with Kiara Advani in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film will also star Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from these, he also has Bawaal in the pipeline.

