Arjun Kapoor Shares Screenshot of Conversation He Had with Sushant Singh Rajput

Expressing his grief over Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death, actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with the late actor. The chat goes back to December 13, 2018. During the conversation, Arjun had congratulated the 34-year-old actor for his film Kedarnath.
Sharing the screenshot on Instagram, Arjun penned a long note for his ‘brother’ and a part of it read, “I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother (sic)."
Arjun added that he hopes Sushant is in a much better and happier space.
18 months ago... My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace.
Producer Ekta Kapoor also shared a screengrab of the last conversation she had with MS Dhoni - the untold story actor.
“Not fair sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby (sic)!” read her post.
Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was reportedly battling from depression over the past few months. The news of his demise has sent shock waves all over.
Sushant was working on romantic-drama Dil Bechara. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial also starred Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.
This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).
