Arjun Kapoor Shares Screenshot of Conversation He Had with Sushant Singh Rajput

Expressing his grief over Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death, actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with the late actor. The chat goes back to December 13, 2018. During the conversation, Arjun had congratulated the 34-year-old actor for his film Kedarnath.

Sharing the screenshot on Instagram, Arjun penned a long note for his ‘brother’ and a part of it read, “I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother (sic)."

Arjun added that he hopes Sushant is in a much better and happier space.

Producer Ekta Kapoor also shared a screengrab of the last conversation she had with MS Dhoni - the untold story actor.

“Not fair sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby (sic)!” read her post.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was reportedly battling from depression over the past few months. The news of his demise has sent shock waves all over.

Sushant was working on romantic-drama Dil Bechara. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial also starred Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

