Arjun Kapoor Shares 'Some Serious Throwback' Pic with Cousin Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has dropped a never-seen-before picture of himself along with cousin Sonam Kapoor and other friends to his Instagram story.

In the picture, chubby Arjun is dressed in white and black T-shirt and shorts, while Sonam can be seen standing in the extreme left donning a black dress.

The snap was originally shared by Arjun’s friend and fashion designer Kunal Rawal on his Instagram story with a caption, “Some serious throwback.” The picture also featured Seema, Sunil Sewhani, Tarun Bohra, Avinash Kriplani among others.

Sonam too shared it on her Instagram stories.

This is not the first time the brother-sister duo has submitted throwback pictures to their timelines. Earlier, Sonam had uploaded a picture featuring Arjun, Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah on the photo-sharing platform.

Through the caption, she had revealed she was missing all of them. “I miss you all,” the 35-year-old actress had captioned the image.

Later, Arjun had submitted an entry to his Instagram timeline with a childhood photo featuring his cousins.

“When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say guys ??? @mohitmarwah @akshaymarwah22 @sonamkapoor #throwbackthursday,” Arjun had written.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Arjun will next be seen in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. It stars Parineeti Chopra. Sonam has not announced her upcoming project yet, she was last featured in The Zoya Factor.

Follow @News18Movies for more