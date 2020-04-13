Arjun Kapoor Shares Super Cute Video of His Dog, Asks People to Not Abandon Pets Due to Coronavirus Scare

Arjun Kapoor, an ardent animal lover, has come forward to raise his voice against pet owners who are abandoning their four-legged friends in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Arjun recorded a video featuring his and sister Anhsula's pet dog Max, a British bulldog, and urged people to not be cruel to the animals amid COVID-19 crisis in the country.

In the clip, four-year-old Max is seen sprawling and chilling out without any care in the world while Arjun emotionally appeals to stand up for animal rights.

He said, "At a time when coronavirus is plaguing our country, I have been hearing and reading about how pets are being abandoned on the roads. It breaks my heart!"

The actor says pets are forever faithful to us and that we should always care for them.

"Don't give up on your pets because they never give up on you! Ever! Be the voice of the voiceless and keep loving them and spoiling them silly," he said. The actor often shares photos and videos of Max on social media.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It is one of the Bollywood films whose release is on hold because of the lockdown.

