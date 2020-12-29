Arjun Kapoor Shares Sweet Throwback on Sister Anshula's Birthday, See Pic

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took us on a trip back in time as he wished his sister Anshula Kapoor a happy birthday on Instagram. The 35-year-old actor posted a picture from the time when the siblings were children, on his social media account on Tuesday.

In the snap, both Arjun and Anshula are seen sitting on a fun ride in an amusement park. The two are posing for the camera wearing sunglasses. Captioning the image, Arjun said, “Happy birthday @anshulakapoor.” He further said that even though this year has been different to say the least, he is happy to know that his sister Anshula fought and continues to fight and comes out soaring, learning and adapting to the new version of herself.

He also mentioned that he prays and hopes that she finds all the happiness in this world and keeps smiling as that keeps him happy in turn. The post has received over 38.5k likes within an hour of being shared on Instagram. Responding to her brother’s nostalgic post, Anshula commented, “Love you bhai.” 30-year-old Anshula further said that she is grateful to her brother for giving her the strength to keep going.

Meanwhile, Anshula’s step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also celebrated her birthday post-midnight at her house along with their father, Boney Kapoor. Anshula posted a video of the birthday decorations at her place on her Instagram account. Captioning the video, Anshula wrote that she did not really feel like celebrating her birthday this year, but her sisters Janhvi and Khushi brought the “warm and fuzzies” to her house.

She further said that the efforts put in by her family made her smile. She thanked her sisters for being the sunshine, especially when she does not see it herself and for making her laugh till her tummy hurts.

The post received over 13.5k likes on Instagram.