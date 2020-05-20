MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor Shows How to Play 'Atmanirbhar' Cricket, Asks Virat Kohli if He Can Relate





Arjun Kapoor posted a funny video of a man playing cricket all by himself and asked Indian skipper Virat Kohli if he could relate to the video.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 6:16 PM IST


Actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his sense of humour and cheeky comments on social media. In his latest post on Instagram, the actor has poked fun at all cricketers stuck at home during the lockdown, and roped in Indian Captain Virat Kohli, too.

Arjun posted a video of a man playing cricket all by himself - bowling, batting, fielding, et al. The video plays with the lines from a Kumar Sanu song - "Mere haalat aise hain ki main kuch kar nahi sakta."

The Panipat actor posted the video with the caption, "All cricket lovers right now? 😂 @virat.kohli do you relate??" Actress Katrina Kaif responded, "I do." Sophie Choudry and Karan Wahi commented, "Atmanirbhar." Virat is yet to respond though.

Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma had posted a funny video of Virat trying to impersonate a dinosaur, which also earned a lot of hilarious comments from other celebs. "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose," she captioned the funny video.



I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose



On Tuesday, Virat impressed fans and fellow cricketers by posting a hardcore workout routine video. In the short clip, Kohli can be seen lifting a barbell and then performing squats. He captioned it, "Earn it. Don't demand it."



Earn it. Don't demand it.




