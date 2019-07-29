Arjun Kapoor Shows Off His New Tattoo in the Coolest Way Possible; See Pics and Video

Actor Arjun Kapoor has got himself inked for the second time. His "Per Ardua Ad Astra" shows the actor is on personal high having crossed through adversity and reaching the stars.

Arjun on Monday shared a photograph of the tattoo on social media. The India's Most Wanted star is seen flaunting the new tattoo on his arm. He captioned it: "Per Ardua Ad Astra - From adversity to the stars. Finally got my second tattoo."

The tatoo in Latin was inked on the 34-year-old actor by Savio D'Silva, an illustrator and animator from JJ College of Art.

"Per ardua ad astra" is a Latin phrase meaning "through adversity to the stars" or "through struggle to the stars" that is the official motto of the Royal Air Force and other Commonwealth air forces such as the Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force, as well as the Royal Indian Air Force until 1947.

He also shared a video of him getting inked. The actor in the caption to the video wrote: "Yes that’s my second tattoo and it means : From adversity to the stars. I’d been wanting to get another tattoo for a long time.. This one took a while to figure because honestly it had to mean something very special.. And after a lot of back & forth and thinking and over thinking, I finally got this done!"

Arjun recently came out in open about his relationship with Malaika Arora. During an interview with Filmfare, he talked about how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," the actor said while admitting to his love for the Bollywood diva.

Malaika and Arjun were first linked in 2017 and they continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then. In fact, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year. However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.

