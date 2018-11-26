Arjun Kapoor Spills Beans on the Koffee Couch, Admits He's Not Single

Of late, Arjun Kapoor is making headlines for his rumoured relationship with Malaika Arora. Though the two have never admitted it, their constant public appearances together have a different tale to tell.On Koffee With Karan 6, Arjun admitted that he's not single, although he did not name his partner. He also went on to say that he's open to marriage.Stunned with his answer, Karan Johar further probed if he will be telling his family about it. Pointing towards his sister Janvhi, who accompanied him on the show, he said, "Clearly, it has just happened."Also surprised by her brother's answer, Janhvi exclaimed, "Yeah, it has been introduced on this show."Speculations are rife that Arjun and Malaika have jointly purchased an apartment near Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex.Whether the two are planning to move in together anytime soon is still unclear but as per a report in Pinkvilla, the two have acquired the property for "privacy purposes.""Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.Recently speaking to Hindustan Times, Malaika said that "whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious."On the chat show, Arjun gave an emotional account of why he chose to reach out to his father's daughters after veteran actress Sridevi died.Pondering over the similar instance he and his sister Anshula went through he said, “A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy."Further, he continued narrating about his instant bonding with Sridevi's daughter, "I and Anshula did everything out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there’. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short,” he added.