Arjun Kapoor Opens Up on His Relationship With Malaika Arora: 'My Girlfriend Knows Me Inside Out'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the most talked-about couple of B-Town. The duo often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Now in a conversation with radio host Sidharth Kannan, the actor opened up about his relationship with Malaika and the bond they share. Calling Malaika his girlfriend, he revealed that she knows him better than anyone. He said that Malaika can easily understand his state of mind even if he hid it from her.

“My girlfriend knows me inside out in that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I’ve had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I’m in a good mood, she can spot it easily," Arjun told Siddharth Kannan.

Arjun has never been much open about his relationship. Last month also, when he was asked about dating ‘someone older with a son from an earlier marriage’ during a conversation with Film Companion, he said that he doesn’t try to be overly talkative about his personal life.

He said, “I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected". He also added that he tries to keep a respectful boundary and do what she’s comfortable with. He also said that his career should not hinge on his relationship.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him. Meanwhile, Arjun has been making headlines recently for buying a luxurious sky-villa next to Malaika’s house in Bandra. Reportedly, the actor has spent nearly Rs 20 to 23 crore for this 4BHK sea-facing property.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in his kitty. He also has Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

