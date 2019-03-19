Arjun Kapoor: Stardom is the Ability to Survive Both Success and Failure

Arjun Kapoor, who made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, says the profession comes with a lot of insecurities which push him to do better.Talking about it, he told IANS, "Of course, there are insecurities, but not bad insecurities. It is supposed to push you to do better. Being insecure is looked at in a negative context but that's not true. I might be insecure about something but that should make me work harder so that I feel more secure."But you need good people around you to make you feel secure again and put perspective. You need to work that you love doing," he added.On the transience of stardom, he said, "It Depends how frivolously you treat it and how much you take it for granted. The expiry only happens when you burn yourself out, when you take it for granted and when you misuse the power that is given to you.""You can't be there for the short run. A lot of people fizzle out because they are not able to handle it. What is stardom? Stardom is the ability to survive success and failure. To be up there you can't say 'I am only doing well'. It's about when you are not doing well and how you respond to it. It also teaches you and makes you a star," he said."The expiry date comes in when you haven't taken care of your relationships, equations, connect with audience and taken things for granted. If people are passionate about their profession, they don't take it for granted," added Kapoor.On the professional front, he will next be seen in three films—Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Panipat and India's Most Wanted.