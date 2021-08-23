Arjun Kapoor Starrer Kuttey to be Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj's Son Aasmaan, Motion Poster Out

Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films have announced their first collaboration to produce Kuttey, a film presented by T-Series. It marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj’s son. Unveiling the motion-poster as the movie’s first glimpse, the makers promise a thrilling ride for the audience. The stellar cast comprises of Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu.

Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, Kuttey is a caper-thriller, currently in its pre-production stage and will commence shooting in end 2021. Aasmaan has completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, NYC and has assisted his father, Vishal Bhardwaj on ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ and ‘Pataakha’.

Talking about ‘Kuttey’, Vishal Bhardwaj says, “Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense. I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen.”

Talking about the movie and association with Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan says, “Vishal ji is one of the most prolific filmmakers in our country. His storytelling and vision as a filmmaker have been very inspiring for me personally. It gives me immense happiness that I am getting to collaborate with him for Aasmaan’s film.” Ankur Garg adds, “I am also very pleased that ‘Kuttey’ is going to be the very first collaboration between Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. I really look forward to collaborating on many more projects in the future. This film has an amazing cast and we’re extremely happy to have all of them on board."

Bhushan Kumar says, “We are very thrilled about collaborating with Vishal ji and Luv for Aasmaan’s directorial debut ‘Kuttey’. It will be exciting to see this creative synergy of two very diverse filmmakers. Kuttey’s story and star cast are both very interesting. As we present the first glimpse, we hope that the audience is thrilled for what’s next.”

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

