Arjun Kapoor-Tabu Look Intense In Kuttey Posters; Besharam Rang Singer Reacts To Plagiarism Allegations

The motion poster of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming movie titled Kuttey has been released. On Friday, the lead actors of the film including Arjun Kapoor and Tabu among others, took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped the posters. “1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey! Let the bhasad begin. #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January," the caption read. From the motion poster, it can be argued that Arjun Kapoor and Tabu are likely to play a cop and an investigating officer respectively in the film. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah seems to be playing the role of a gangster. Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has found itself in the middle of controversies even before its release. The Beshram Rang of the film has been making headlines for several reasons, one of which is also the plagiarism allegation. While some have found the song to be a version of Ghungroo from the 2019 movie War, others alleged that it is a copy of Jain’s Makeba song. Reacting to all the debate over the originality, singer Caralisa Monteiro, who has lent her voice to the Spanish lyrics of the song, has now said that she was sure that the musical duo Vishal-Sheykhar would not plagiarise a song.

The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu has been released. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped the teaser, leaving fans excited about the film. The teaser opened with a glimpse of India and Pakistan’s 1971 war and then revealed that Malhotra will be playing the role of a spy in the film. It also featured a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna who was seen dressed as a bride. Mission Majnu will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20 next year.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot broke down in tears after reading a letter from his father. He got emotional but soon wiped his tears sharing how his father says “Sher rota nahi.” Now, Shalin Bhanot’s former wife Dalljiet Kaur has reacted to the actor’s emotional video. On Friday, she took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartwarming note for her former husband. She asked him to ‘play fair’ and wished him well. “Shalin, I’ve not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart," she wrote.

Vicky Kaushal fronted Govind Naam Mera released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, December 16. However, soon after the movie was premiered, what became a talking point for all was not only Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s sizzling chemistry but Ranbir Kapoor’s surprise cameo too.

Fans flooded Twitter with clips of Ranbir from the movie and praised his special appearance. “He easily ate the whole movie,” one of the users wrote. Another person shared, “Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo in Govinda Naam Mera was impressive as he made a maximum impact in a limited time”.

