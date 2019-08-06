Arjun Kapoor Takes a Dig at Shraddha Kapoor's Photo, FIR Filed Against Kiku Sharda in Cheating Case

Arjun Kapoor seems to be acing the act of dissing every fashionable photo our A-list actresses put up. After Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor has become the victim of his sense of humour after sharing photos from a glamorous shoot from the sets of Saaho.

Funnyman Kiku Sharda, a prominent part of Kapil Sharma's comedy show, has been accused in a case of cheating by a Mumbai-based art director who claims he has been duped of Rs 50 lakh. Sharda is named among 5 people in the police complaint.

Keep reading for more on these as well as the other news topics from entertainment today.

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra are taking some much-needed time out. This weekend, the J sisters were photographed shopping cosmetics in Miami. The sisters-in-law have accompanied their respective husbands, Nick and Joe Jonas, to Miami for their Happiness Begins tour.

Virat Kohli, who is currently in Miami along with the entire Indian cricket team for the ongoing India vs West Indies tour, on Monday shared a picture with cricket legend Vivian Richards. Ranveer Singh dropped the best comment on the post. He wrote, "Brilliant! Met some of the Windies legends.... they speak so highly of You!"

Janhvi Kapoor is currently stationed in Georgia, where she is shooting at high altitudes for her upcoming film Kargil Girl. While filming in really cold temperatures in the region, Janhvi posted an image of herself on Insta stories, where she can be seen braving the cold with a shawl.

The Kapil Sharma Show star Kiku Sharda and a charitable trust called The Mumbai Fest, that the former is affiliated with, have been accused by art director Nitin Kulkarni of cheating him for Rs 50 lakh. Kulkarni has followed up the accusation with a police complaint in Amboli police station, Mumbai and has named five other people in the FIR.

Shraddha Kapoor shared some photos from a behind the scenes shoot on the sets of Saaho. The picture which Arjun found absolutely funny has his Half Girlfriend co-star posing in a wine coloured gown, standing amidst a cloud of powder of a similar colour. Arjun called the photo a "hectic sneeze reaction".

