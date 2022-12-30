Arjun Kapoor Takes a Selfie With Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Says 'When Kuttey Was Told JugJugg Jeeyo'

Bollywood’s new meet-up place is not a five-star restaurant or an industry party. It’s the Mumbai Airport. With most of the B-town celebs leaving the city to celebrate New year in their favourite destinations, they are bound to bump into each other at the airport. And so, Arjun Kapoor bumped into his old pal Varun Dhawan and his uncle Anil Kapoor.

Recently, Arjun took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which he was seen taking a selfie with Varun and Anil at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The three superstars flaunted their million-dollar smiles. While Anil and Arjun opted for an all-black ensemble, Varun was dressed in a white tee and a yellow coat. They all opted for glasses and looked dapper as always. In the caption of his post, Arjun wrote, “When #kuttey was told #jugjuggjeeyo.” This was a subtle reference to his upcoming film titled Kuttey and Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s JugJugg Jeeyo which was released in 2022. Arjun also shared another picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Flying out”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Talking about Kuttey, it is an upcoming comedy thriller film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. It’s a co-production by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, T-Series Films, and Luv Films. Besides Arjun Kapoor, the film will also feature Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj in the lead. It will be released in theaters in January next year.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were last seen together in JugJugg Jeeyo which performed decently in theaters this year. The comedy-drama film was directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It also starred Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, and debutante Prajakta Koli. Next, Anil will star in the film Fighter, along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He also has Animal in the pipeline starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Besides JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan appeared with Kriti Sanon in Bhediya this year. He will also be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

