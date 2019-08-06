Arjun Kapoor Takes A Dig at Shraddha's Extreme Fashion Photo from Saaho Sets

Arjun Kapoor seems to be acing the act of dissing every fashionable photo our A-list actresses put up. When Katrina Kaif struck a pose in a bikini beside a pillar, he pulled her leg by asking her to watch where she is going. And now, when Shraddha Kapoor has posted an extremely fashionable photo from the sets of Saaho, Arjun was quick to take a dig at it, too.

The photo is from the sets of the song Enni Soni from the Hindi version of Saaho. The song was released last week and the actress has now shared some stills from a behind the scenes shoot in Austria. The pictures show Shraddha posing in glamorous gowns among ice-capped peaks.

The picture which Arjun found absolutely funny has his Half Girlfriend co-star posing in a wine coloured gown, standing amidst a cloud of powder of a similar colour. Arjun called the photo a "hectic sneeze reaction". Take a look:

In the two other photos posted by Shraddha, she is seen posing by the lake we saw in the song that was released a few days back. Enni Soni was shot in various locations in Innsbruck, Austria - on top of a mountain ledge, on a long hanging bridge and beside a lake in the outdoor shots, before the actors movie into a glass-roofed hangar with backup dancers and a helicopter as prop.

The song has been released in four languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar have sung all four versions for the multi-lingual film, which will release at the end of this month. Saaho is Shraddha's debut in South Indian cinema, and stars Prabhas in the lead.

