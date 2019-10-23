Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arjun Kapoor Takes PDA to Another Level on Malaika Arora's Birthday with Kissing Picture

On her birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of him fondly kissing girlfriend Malaika Arora, with a simple heart emoji as the caption.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor Takes PDA to Another Level on Malaika Arora's Birthday with Kissing Picture
Image: Instagram

Wishes have been pouring in on Malaika Arora's birthday and the most romantic post had to come from boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actor shared a picture of him fondly kissing Malaika, with a simple heart emoji as the caption. The picture has a location tag of Milan, Italy, and was evidently clicked during the Europe trip the couple undertook earlier this year.

The picture immediately got some adorable comments from stars like Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon. Ranveer commented, "LOVE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" while Kriti went, "Awww ♥️♥️😍😍". Jacqueline Fernandez posted a number of hearts in the comments.

Malaika turned 46 in style with a big bash attended by her girlfriends Kareena and Karisma Kapoor along with sister Amrita Arora. Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain and many more also graced the night with their presence.

For the night, birthday girl Malaika was dressed in a silver-coloured, shimmery outfit and pics and videos from the night are proof that the party was indeed lit.

Read: In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

The fashionista and fitness diva went public with her relationship with Arjun Kapoor earlier this year. They had kept their relationship under wraps for a long time, but have eventually become comfortable about talking about each other in interviews and chat shows.

The two have also graduated to sharing each others pictures on their respective social media handles. While they have faced a lot of negativity because of the age gap, fans of Arjun and Malaika have been waiting for the two to make their relationship official. Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan.

