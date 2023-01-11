Arjun Kapoor Talks About Possibilities Of Crossover Film With Ajith Kumar, Says 'We've Had Rajinikanth...'

Actor Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming release, Kuttey. The actioner which is loaded with dark humour will see him playing a cop. The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by newcomer Aasman Bhardwaj, the son of renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, is slated to get a theatrical release on January 13, Friday.

Arjun Kapoor’s father and the senior producer Boney Kapoor is actively involved in the Tamil cinema business. He has collaborated with the celebrated Tamil star Ajith Kumar for the recent blockbuster Valimai, and his latest outing Thunivu. In the Gunday actor’s recent interview, Arjun was asked about his idea of crossover films.

While speaking with PinkVilla, the Panipat actor admitted that he is open to the idea of crossover films, and stated that it can happen someday.

“I think it has happened for many years now. We’ve had Rajinikanth sir coming and working over here. We’ve had actors go from here, we’ve had people go back and forth. It is not something new. I’m sure Vishal Bhardwaj has interacted with people from regions and worked. You’ve musicians going, you’ve singers, it’s not that it’s ever stopped. It’s coming to the forefront visually now because their industry is doing really well," said Arjun Kapoor.

When he was asked whether he would like to collaborate with Ajith Kumar on a project, Arjun Kapoor added that it should happen for the right reason. “South films are catering to a boarder spectrum of audiences - which is the whole country. Our country is enjoying the content they are curating right now. They do have the vision. I would of course love to work with them. I have always been open to it - language has never been a barrier. You always want to go and learn, you always want to work with all sorts of people. My father is engaged with them even today. But I think, more than it is about doing it for the right reason, not because right now that’s what is selling. There has to be some genuiness to doing these things" he said.

Speaking of Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey, it also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan. The film is directed by debutante Asmaan Bhardwaj and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The music for Kuttey is scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by veteran writer and lyricist Gulzar. It is all set to release on January 13, 2023.​

