Arjun Kapoor Talks About True Love, Explains Every Story Has a Villain Too - Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a while now. The two actors never shy away from dropping love-filled pictures on social media and often talk about their love for each other in public. On Thursday, during the Ek Villain Returns trailer launch, Arjun Kapoor was asked if he is afraid of ‘villains’ around him when it comes to his true love. To this, the actor mentioned that every story has a villain too and explained how the same person can be a hero for somebody but a villain for another.

“Every story has a hero and a villain too. In your story, you have to be a hero for some and a villain for others. If your love is true, you don’t think if you are a hero or a villain. The repercussions of it will be different for all. In life, when love is concerned, it has to be pure. You may look at somebody as a villain, but for others, he can be a hero,” Arjun can be heard saying in the video shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani.

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. Recently, the rumours of Malaika and Arjun planning to get married soon also made headlines. However, the actor reacted to it in a cryptic way and dropped a note on his Instagram stories where he talked about how others seem to know more about his life than he does. “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do,” he wrote.

Talking about Ek Villain Returns, the film is the sequel of Ek Villain which was released in June 2014. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. The action-thriller written by Tushar Hiranandani and Milap Milan Zaveri was about a criminal whose terminally ill wife was killed by a serial killer. However, the sequel will feature Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead apart from Disha Patani and John Abraham. It is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film will hit theatres on July 29 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.