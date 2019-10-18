Arjun Kapoor Teams up with Ronnie Screwvala for a Creature Film: Report

Arjun Kapoor is known for picking and choosing films in a variety of genres. The actor is reportedly preparing for his next role in a creature thriller film with producer Ronnie Screwvala. While the film is yet to be named, it will be directed by Neha Rakesh, who will be making her debut as a director.

The film's recce process is currently underway and plans to be shot entirely in Thailand. A source close to the project revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "Arjun is in talks with the makers. He has found the concept interesting. Besides him, there are two more important characters in the story for which Rana Daggubati and Rakul Preet Singh have been approached. The first stage of recce is already underway, and the film is expected to roll in the first half of 2020. A lot of training will be involved before the actors start shooting for the VFX-heavy film."

The film would also mark Arjun Kapoor's first project with Ronnie Screwvala as the two have not worked together on any film in the past. As of now, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen on the big screen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama titled Panipat. He will be seen in the film alongside Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. This will be the first time the trio would be appearing together on the big screen. The film is scheduled to release on December 6.

